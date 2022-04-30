Three Questions with Stephanie Jones-Kastelic

In this Naperville Notables, NCTV17’s Executive Director Liz Spencer sits down with Stephanie Jones-Kastelic, co-owner and pre-planning consultant at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Homes & Cremation Services for a one-on-one interview. The two discuss her life outside of her important work, and Spencer asks three questions:

What is her favorite car she owned and why?

What are her top 3 biggest accomplishments in life?

If she could pick one actress to play her in a movie about her life, who would it be and why?

Naperville Notables Guest

Stephanie Jones-Kastelic, Pre-Planning Consultant at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Homes & Cremation Services Naperville & Plainfield IL

About Stephanie Jones-Kastelic

Stephanie has served as a co-owner and pre-planning consultant at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Homes & Cremation Services Naperville & Plainfield Illinois since 1996. She holds a Master of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin, class of 1995 and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Marquette University, class of 1991. She is a Certified Public Accountant. Stephanie holds a diploma from Benet Academy in Lisle, IL class of 1988 and SS. Peter & Paul School in Naperville class of 1984.

Stephanie is active in the communities we serve. She serves on the Board of Directors for Samaritan Interfaith. She is a dedicated member of the St. Patrick’s Residence Guild serving as Treasurer and Vice President for over 12 years. She has chaired and co-chaired St. Patrick’s Residence Guild’s largest fundraiser the “St. Patrick’s Day Party.” She is a former board member of the Ecumenical Adult Care Center in Naperville, Naperville United Way and Naperville Community Outreach (NCO).

