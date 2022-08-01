Talking Electric Vehicles with PowerForward DuPage

Karyn M. Charvat, Executive Director of PowerForward DuPage, is joined by EV Consultant Tim Milburn for a conversation focusing on Electric Vehicles (EVs) and charging stations.

The pair covers a wide range of topics including:

What type of Electric Vehicle charging system is best for your home or business

What type of infrastructure may be needed to support EV chargers at a place of business or residence

How much do Electric Vehicles cost?

The differences between home charging and using a public charging station

Where are public charging stations located and how do you best find them

What happens if you run out of battery?

What type of local, state, and federal incentives are available for the purchase of an electric vehicle and charging infrastructure

Why you need a highly skilled and trained electrical contractor to inspect, make recommendations, and install your EV charging infrastructure

For more information on EVs, charging systems, incentive programs, and links mentioned in this segment, please visit: PowerForward DuPage/EV Resources

About PowerForward DuPage

PowerForward DuPage’s highly skilled and trained electrical contractors are the “go-to” source for electrical expertise in DuPage County, leading the

electrical, energy and communication industry in the practical application of the latest technologies.

About Green Ways 2Go

Green Ways 2Go is your advocate for clean transportation solutions. They assist clients in making informed business decisions and then define and

deploy solutions for clean transportation and clean energy.

PowerForward DuPage’s Guest

Tim Milburn, Managing Partner – Green Ways 2Go

