What to Eat and Drink This Spring & Summer

On this Business Forward, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, sits down with Chef Jonathan Beatty, Director of Culinary Innovation with Scott Harris Hospitality at Zade’s Lounge in downtown Naperville. The pair talk about how to best help the hospitality industry and discuss some of the hottest food and drink trends of 2022. Chef Beatty shares some insight into the state of the industry now, and where he sees it heading in the future. He also talks about what is fashionable in the foodie scene, including new enthusiasm for experiential dining, elevated comfort food, and a blended/frozen drink revival.

Business Forward Guest

Jonathan Beatty, Director of Culinary Innovation – Scott Harris Hospitality

​​About Zade’s Lounge

Zade’s Lounge boasts a carefully crafted environment that illuminates with high energy and personality. Their carefully crafted cocktails, gourmet pub-inspired dishes, and lively atmosphere bring together the best of back in the day nostalgia with modern-day entertainment. Go watch a football game on their big screen, or challenge someone to a game of foosball. No matter your age, Zade’s is an escape from your day-to-day life. There are many sides to Zade’s, but most importantly they want you to just unwind and have fun. Because lounge, sports bar, restaurant, arcade, blue’s brunch, karaoke, live music didn’t fit on the sign.

About Scott Harris Hospitality

A whole lot can be said about the man, but first and foremost, he trusts his gut. And if you’re feeling hungry, you should too. Scott has helped found numerous successful restaurants throughout the prestigious Chicago culinary scene which have won him such awards as Chicago Restauranteur of the Year, Top 25 Restaurants in Chicago, and even a James Beard nomination. His establishments have found the hitherto mythical crossroads where classy meets classic, expertly tight roping the paper-thin line between quality and affordability. Scott snowballed a single experiment in casual, authentic Italian fare into a wildly successful operation that now boasts locations across the country.

About the Naperville Chamber of Commerce

As one of the largest Chambers in Illinois, the NACC prides itself on bold-thinking and pushing past outdated agendas to uncover the tools and know-how needed for business growth and development. The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce has one goal: to move Business Forward towards an engaged, thriving community by being Your Advocate and Your Resource for Our Community. The NACC is 5-star Accredited from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, an honor bestowed on only 1% of Chambers nationwide. Learn more at: www.naperville.net.

