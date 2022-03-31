Farm-to-Table: Seasons’ Eatings from Allegory

Danielle Tufano, the Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance, is on location at Allegory in this Around Downtown, she sits down with Chef/Owner, Chris Mason to talk farm-to-table and the seasonality of his menu and why that means better more delicious food.

The pair enjoy a meal together while they talk about why the menu changes from time to time, why downtown Naperville is the perfect place for Allegory, and find out who’s mom Chris Mason sources his microgreens from.

Around Downtown Guest

Chris Mason, Chef/Owner-Allegory

About Allegory

Allegory is the vision of Chef/Owner Christopher Mason and the culmination of what food dreams it can be. Farm to Table… but, elevated. Allegory refuses to compromise on quality and at the same time, they have a tenacious desire to support local, family-owned businesses. So, you might not see your “favorite” dish on the menu all. year. long. Why? Because they gather fresh ingredients from local sources whenever possible. They will welcome you like family into their restaurant space designed to feel like an inviting backyard – for some amazing food, a fabulous cocktail, and the chance to make some great memories.

About the Downtown Naperville Alliance

With over 100 shops from national favorites to many one-of-a-kind treasured boutiques, plus over 50 restaurants, Downtown Naperville is like no other! Find out more at DowntownNaperville.com.

More from 630 Naperville

Stay connected in the 630 by watching the best Naperville content featuring engaging people, local places, and great advice from experts.