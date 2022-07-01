One-on-One with Kelly M. Douglas of Itzy Ritzy

In this Naperville Notables, NCTV17’s Executive Director Liz Spencer sits down with Kelly Meyer Douglas, CEO of Itzy Ritzy who has a passion for creating safe and stylish parenting gear.

The two have a lively discussion about her life in and outside of the boardroom, and Spencer asks three questions:

What is your favorite podcast and why? What are your top 3 biggest accomplishments in life? What do you love most about the founding and serving as the CEO of a business based in Naperville?

Watch now to learn more about Kelly, hear how she answers the three questions, and understand why she thinks it’s so important to keep it real.

Naperville Notables Guest

Kelly Meyer Douglas, CEO-Itzy Ritzy

About Kelly Meyer Douglas

Kelly Meyer Douglas serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer at Naperville-based, Itzy Ritzy. At Itzy Ritzy, Kelly’s key roles and responsibilities are around strategic vision, sales, social media, and product development. Kelly Douglas has been Co-CEO of Itzy Ritzy since founding it with her husband, Brian Douglas, in 2007. Kelly grew up in Naperville (NCHS ’94) and graduated Cum Laude from Vanderbilt University with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Business Administration. She began her career in NYC as an IT Consultant with Anderson. Locally, Kelly lives with her husband, three school-aged children, and after serving two terms on The Naper Settlement Board she currently serves on The Liquor Commission and supports budding entrepreneurs as an INCubator mentor.

More from 630 Naperville

Stay connected in the 630 by watching the best Naperville content featuring engaging people, local places, and great advice from experts.