On this Business Forward, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, sits down with Christine D. Jeffries, President of the Naperville Development Partnership at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar to discuss some exciting new developments to watch in Naperville. Watch to hear more about what’s currently happening with the East Ogden Corridor and learn about some exciting new happenings along Route 59 in Naperville.

​​Business Forward Guest

Christine D. Jeffries, President-Naperville Development Partnership

​​About the Naperville Development Partnership

Incorporated in 1995, the Naperville Development Partnership is a public/private economic development organization that promotes business interests in the City of Naperville. The Partnership’s mission is to enhance the economic vitality of Naperville and maintain its outstanding quality of life. This is achieved through the retention and expansion of existing businesses, as well as attracting new businesses to the community. The Partnership’s board of directors includes representation from leaders in the business community as well as the City of Naperville, School Districts 203 and 204, Naperville Park District, and the Naperville Public Library. They seek to help promote the city of Naperville and its many businesses.

About the Naperville Chamber of Commerce

As one of the largest Chambers in Illinois, the NACC prides itself on bold-thinking and pushing past outdated agendas to uncover the tools and know-how needed for business growth and development. The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce has one goal: to move Business Forward towards an engaged, thriving community by being Your Advocate and Your Resource for Our Community. The NACC is 5-star Accredited from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, an honor bestowed on only 1% of Chambers nationwide. Learn more at: www.naperville.net.

