Naperville Supports Its Military Heroes

It is often said that “Freedom isn’t free.” (Quote by Commander Dan Shanower) To live in a free society, it takes the sacrifice of so many individuals who willingly join the military and the families who back them. A true gem in the Naperville community is the show of support for our military heroes, both active members and veterans.

Like many cities, we have our Memorial Day parade and our Veterans Day ceremonies, but Naperville always rises above and beyond. In our schools, students salute those in the armed services. The Rotary Club of Naperville wraps local veterans with love and honor with their quilts of valor. Naperville Responds for Veterans works to have the homes of veterans repaired and improved to meet their specific needs.

Then there are individuals who step up like Bernard Coffey who walked 22 miles from Naperville to the Vines Veterans Affairs hospital.

Several places in town pay tribute to our local military legacies, including veterans park, which will soon feature a gold star memorial dedicated to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and the commander Dan Shanower memorial whose namesake was killed in the September 11th attack on the pentagon.

This year, the city also started its Naperville Salutes banner program, hanging 150 banners from city light posts, each one recognizing a different veteran or active military member nominated by someone in the community.

With respect and gratitude, we thank the men and women in uniform, gems in their own right, who shine and sacrifice so that we may continue to live with liberty and justice for all.

