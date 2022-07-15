Naperville offers so many ways to enjoy the great outdoors., from the more than 140 parks, to the more than a 110 trails covering nearly 5,000 miles, to other amenities such as Centennial Beach, the Riverwalk, athletic fields, and several dozen subdivision pools.

For its 35th anniversary year, NCTV17 is spotlighting a different gem in our community each month and in July, we are basking in the beauty of our city’s nature and all it has to offer. Whether walking, running, biking, swimming, or playing, outside recreation plays an integral part of daily life for those living in or simply visiting Naperville.

Throughout the year, families enjoy special events like concerts in the park, the Naperville kite fest, parades and celebrations, the Turkey Trot and other 5k races, , all al-fresco. As citizens enjoy nature, they can also take in art through Naperville’s Century Walk. Naperville embraces the great outdoors so much it even has a nearly 13-acre, outdoor museum, Naper Settlement.

Time spent in parks and other green spaces reduces stress and improves one’s physical and mental well-being overall. Communities that make green spaces a priority are often found to be safer, develop stronger social bonds, and have residents who are generally healthier and happier.

With more than 2,400 acres of parkland and facilities within them, the opportunities are endless and that’s why Naperville’s parks and outdoor recreation are a gem that truly shine for this community.