Danielle Tufano, the Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance, is on location at Two Bostons in this Around Downtown. Danielle is joined by shop owners AdreAnne & Andy Tesene to talk about how to select the best food for your pet.
The show goes to the dogs when Beamer and Sassy go three rounds to vote on their favorite dog food and treats, what will they choose? Watch to find out!
Round 1
Wild Weenies vs Raised Right Meat Bites
Round 2
Round 3
Around Downtown Guests
AdreAnne Tesene, Owner-Two Bostons
Andy Tesene, Owner-Two Bostons
About Two Bostons
Your pets are family and you know they need things to be happy, but the number of choices can be overwhelming. This can make you doubt yourself and wonder, “Am I a good pet owner?”
Two Bostons understand the feeling because their pets are family too. For the past 17 years, they have helped over 100,000 families understand and choose the products that are right for them.
Let them help you – go into the store, or give them a call to get customized recommendations about items that are best for your family.
If you want to go from confused and stressed to confident about your pet’s happiness, stop by Two Bostons today!
About the Downtown Naperville Alliance
With over 100 shops from national favorites to many one-of-a-kind treasured boutiques, plus over 50 restaurants, Downtown Naperville is like no other! Find out more at DowntownNaperville.com.
More from 630 Naperville
Stay connected in the 630 by watching the best Naperville content featuring engaging people, local places, and great advice from experts.