Danielle Tufano, the Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance, is on location at Two Bostons in this Around Downtown. Danielle is joined by shop owners AdreAnne & Andy Tesene to talk about how to select the best food for your pet.

The show goes to the dogs when Beamer and Sassy go three rounds to vote on their favorite dog food and treats, what will they choose? Watch to find out!

Round 1

Wild Weenies vs Raised Right Meat Bites

Round 2

Frozen Food vs Freeze Dried

Round 3

Bone Broth vs Goat Milk

Around Downtown Guests