Danielle Tufano, the Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance , is on location at Amber Waves in this Around Downtown. Danielle is joined by Amber Wave Stylists Alaina and Gabby, to get tips on how to look good in 5 minutes flat.

Alaina Witkowski, Assistant Manager, Extention Specialist, Educator-Amber Waves

Gabby Dekruiff, Stylist/Makeup Artist-Amber Waves

Kris Britt, Model & Stylist- Amber Waves About Amber Waves

They are proud to be an exclusive Bumble and bumble salon. Their commitment to Bumble and bumble has brought us to new levels within their industry. Their stylists and management team receive continuing education quarterly at the Bumble University in New York City.

Amber Waves believes in giving back to the community they serve through their Beyond Our Walls program. The concerns they support come from our business philosophies and guest concerns. These include women’s issues, children’s organizations, and endeavors that promote creative or artistic enrichment.

They offer a wide array of services including the following:

Hair Cuts

Style

Single Process Color

Double Process Color

Highlighting

Toner

Texture

Extensions

Makeup

Hair Removal

Nails

They are fully open at their new location: 144 W. Jefferson Avenue, Naperville, IL 60540.