Danielle Tufano, the Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance, is on location at Amber Waves in this Around Downtown. Danielle is joined by Amber Wave Stylists Alaina and Gabby, to get tips on how to look good in 5 minutes flat.
Five-Minute Hair
Tips to create a beachy wave look:
- Prep hair with dry shampoo for texture and get rid of oily roots.
- Spray hair with a heat shield to protect it from damage caused by thermal heat styling.
- Curl hair going away from the face in large sections.
- Do not curl the root and keep the ends out.
- Do not curl a section too long as you want the curls to remain soft.
- Wait till the hair is fully cooled to brush or run your fingers through the curls-this will make the style last longer!
- Spray hair with a texturizer and hairspray.
- Once fully cooled, lightly comb or run your fingers through the curls for a natural beachy look.
Five-Minute Makeup
Tips to create a cool summer eye:
- Using your eyeshadow brush, apply a warm creamy matte brown eyeshadow over the lid and blend up into the eyebrow.
- In the inner lid, use a light shimmery eyeshadow shade to lighten things up.
- Instead of runny cream or liquid products, use a precise eyeshadow brush to apply a darker eyeshadow on the lashline and blend to create a smoky eye.
Around Downtown Guests
Alaina Witkowski, Assistant Manager, Extention Specialist, Educator-Amber Waves
Gabby Dekruiff, Stylist/Makeup Artist-Amber Waves
Kris Britt, Model & Stylist- Amber Waves
About Amber Waves
They are proud to be an exclusive Bumble and bumble salon. Their commitment to Bumble and bumble has brought us to new levels within their industry. Their stylists and management team receive continuing education quarterly at the Bumble University in New York City.
Amber Waves believes in giving back to the community they serve through their Beyond Our Walls program. The concerns they support come from our business philosophies and guest concerns. These include women’s issues, children’s organizations, and endeavors that promote creative or artistic enrichment.
They offer a wide array of services including the following:
- Hair Cuts
- Style
- Single Process Color
- Double Process Color
- Highlighting
- Toner
- Texture
- Extensions
- Makeup
- Hair Removal
- Nails
They are fully open at their new location: 144 W. Jefferson Avenue, Naperville, IL 60540.
About the Downtown Naperville Alliance
With over 100 shops from national favorites to many one-of-a-kind treasured boutiques, plus over 50 restaurants, Downtown Naperville is like no other! Find out more at DowntownNaperville.com.
