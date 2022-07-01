How to Help Kids Manage Back-to-School Anxiety

Starting a new school year is an exciting, potentially nerve-wracking time for kids. The way parents manage the first few weeks of classes can make a significant difference. It’s normal for a child to feel nervous about going back to school. New teachers, different routines, even a new school, would make any child edgy. Parents should be sympathetic and reassuring. For children and teens with anxiety, returning to school after any holiday break can result in school refusal or increased anxiety. There are also more things for kids to worry about now than there were when their parents were young. School shootings, cyberbullying and COVID-19 top the list.

Reports of school shootings can be particularly confusing and frightening for children. Children may feel in danger or worry that their parents, siblings or friends are at risk. They will look to adults for information and guidance on how to react.

The National Association of School Psychologists provides some ways parents can help children feel safe and secure after an act of violence occurs:

Reassure the child that he/she is safe. Emphasize that schools are very safe. Provide examples of school safety, such as that the outside doors are locked, there are emergency drills in place, etc.

Any changes in eating, sleeping, energy level and mood can indicate a child’s level of anxiety. Watch for regressed behaviors, such as clinging, and intense emotional reactions, such as anxiety. Don’t hesitate to get help from a guidance counselor or behavioral health professional if a child’s anxiety or fear rises to

an unhealthy level.

In general, what can parents do to help their kids manage their anxiety?

Set a routine. Establish a routine for homework and bedtime and start practicing it before school starts.

Pack lunches and pick out clothes before bed to avoid rushing in the morning. Send kids off to school with a good breakfast. Don’t turn on the television, tablet or video games before school. Get to know the staff. From the principal to the school psychologist, school nurse, and teachers, there are resources for parents and children.

Over time, if a child is still struggling with feelings of stress or anxiety, seek help; talk with your child’s physician. There may be a deeper issue.