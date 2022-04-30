Danielle Tufano, the Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance, is on location at Little Luxuries in this Around Downtown. Danielle is joined by shop owner Sue Finck to talk about the hottest home decor trends of 2022.

Design inspiration abounds inside the shop as the ladies talk about what’s currently sizzling on the shelves and in your homes. Danielle asks Sue for some tips to add warmth to a space, what the top colors of 2022 are for interior design, and what trends are on their way out. Watch to find out if your white kitchen, open floor plan, and minimalistic decor will make the cut.

