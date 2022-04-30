Danielle Tufano, the Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance, is on location at Little Luxuries in this Around Downtown. Danielle is joined by shop owner Sue Finck to talk about the hottest home decor trends of 2022.
Design inspiration abounds inside the shop as the ladies talk about what’s currently sizzling on the shelves and in your homes. Danielle asks Sue for some tips to add warmth to a space, what the top colors of 2022 are for interior design, and what trends are on their way out. Watch to find out if your white kitchen, open floor plan, and minimalistic decor will make the cut.
Around Downtown Guest
Sue Finck, Owner-Little Luxuries
About Little Luxuries
Little Luxuries melds rustic elegance with just a touch of edge. Best known for custom design, floral, and jewelry, their assortment consists of beautifully crafted home decor that can transform any nook. One becomes more inspired with every step. Stop in and be surprised……Treat yourself to a “Little Luxury.”
About the Downtown Naperville Alliance
With over 100 shops from national favorites to many one-of-a-kind treasured boutiques, plus over 50 restaurants, Downtown Naperville is like no other! Find out more at DowntownNaperville.com.
