Gotskinds Back-to-School Shoe Guide

David Gotskind, Owner-Gotskinds Shoes & Clothing

About Gotskinds Shoes & Clothing

Gotskind’s Shoes & Clothing is a full-service children’s shoes, clothing, and gift shop that has served Naperville families for over 36 years.

They are experienced at providing old-fashioned shoe-fitting services and specialize in fitting hard-to-fit feet. If your child has special needs, they will provide a sensitive environment and make it an easy experience for you.

They are conveniently located next to Anderson’s Book store at 115 W. Jefferson. Appointments are encouraged, but not required.

About the Downtown Naperville Alliance

With over 100 shops from national favorites to many one-of-a-kind treasured boutiques, plus over 50 restaurants, Downtown Naperville is like no other! Find out more at DowntownNaperville.com.

