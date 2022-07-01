Gotskinds Back-to-School Shoe Guide

Danielle Tufano, the Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance, is on location at Gotskinds Shoes & Clothing in this Around Downtown. Danielle is joined by shop owner David Gotskind, to get tips on how to select the very best shoes for your kids to ensure they start the school year off on the right foot.
Gotskind’s Top Back-to-School Shoe Buying Tips:
- Shop early: To beat shipping issues, get the best styles and correct sizes.
- Don’t get caught up on one size: Every shoe is built differently even within the same brand, you need to try shoes on to get the best fit both in length and width, and ordering online might not work well for everyone.
- Have your children’s feet measured when buying shoes: What might seem comfortable to your children in the store may be different than what will feel good to them during play. Shoes should be comfortable from the get-go and not require a breaking-in period.
Visit Gotskinds Shoes & Clothing in Downtown Naperville to get your kids feet measured for optimal comfort and to see all the back-to-school trends in person.
Around Downtown Guest
David Gotskind, Owner-Gotskinds Shoes & Clothing
About Gotskinds Shoes & Clothing
Gotskind’s Shoes & Clothing is a full-service children’s shoes, clothing, and gift shop that has served Naperville families for over 36 years.
They are experienced at providing old-fashioned shoe-fitting services and specialize in fitting hard-to-fit feet. If your child has special needs, they will provide a sensitive environment and make it an easy experience for you.
They are conveniently located next to Anderson’s Book store at 115 W. Jefferson. Appointments are encouraged, but not required.
About the Downtown Naperville Alliance
With over 100 shops from national favorites to many one-of-a-kind treasured boutiques, plus over 50 restaurants, Downtown Naperville is like no other! Find out more at DowntownNaperville.com.
More from 630 Naperville
Stay connected in the 630 by watching the best Naperville content featuring engaging people, local places, and great advice from experts.