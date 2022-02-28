Acting on ice, no lines just music and beautiful ice-skating performances. Creative Ice Theatre welcomes all skaters beginner through adult to compete at a national and international level, perform at semiannual productions, and experience a unique form of figure skating that merges technical skating with choreography and the excitement of theater to tell a story on ice.

Creative Ice Theatre puts on full-length shows at Seven Bridges Ice Arena. The Theatre was founded in December 2013 by husband and wife Marina Gromova and Yevgeny Martynov. They both have extensive international ice skating and choreography experience.

The group offers two shows a year one in the spring and one in the winter. Skaters practice up to seven days a week for each performance and spend a lot of time building props, getting costumes together, and practicing their routines. For many of the skaters, they have big aspirations and Creative Ice Theatre is helping them reach for the stars!

About the Founders

Marina Gromova has a B.A. in Choreography from Novgorod State University of Art, Soviet Union. She was the choreographer for the USA, Russia, and Ukraine Nationals, US Sectional, Junior World, European, World, and Olympic Competitors. Marina has been teaching for 29 years. She has worked with a number of accomplished skaters including Olympic Champions: Tatiana Volosozhar and Oksana Baiul and the Olympic pair team of Igor Marchenko and Evgenia Filonenko.

Marina’s Artistic Programs medaled at the 2013, 2014, and 2015 US National Showcase Championships.

Yevgeny Martynov has a B.A. in Physical Education from Ukraine State University. He was a Ukrainian National champion, Junior World, International, Professional competitor, and medal winner and is a PSA Master rated Freestyle coach.​He is a Master of Sport of International Class in Figure Skating – for High Achievements in International Competitions. He was a Principal skater with Feld Entertainments and Willy Bietak Productions.

