On this Business Forward, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, sits down with Naperville Bank & Trust’s Kam Kniss at the historic downtown Naperville Bank and Trust branch to discuss inflation, interest rates, housing and building and managing wealth.

​​Business Forward Guest

Kam Kniss, CEO of Wheaton Bank & Trust

​​About Naperville Bank & Trust

We’re your friends. We’re your neighbors. Naperville Bank & Trust is your local Wintrust Community Bank. As part of the larger Wintrust Community Bank family, we were built in this area, for this area. We work hard to be an asset to the people and communities we serve: to get to know you and your needs in order to offer the best banking products and even better service. As a Wintrust Community Bank, we’re proud to invest in and give back to our local area.

About the Naperville Chamber of Commerce

As one of the largest Chambers in Illinois, the NACC prides itself on bold-thinking and pushing past outdated agendas to uncover the tools and know-how needed for business growth and development. The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce has one goal: to move Business Forward towards an engaged, thriving community by being Your Advocate and Your Resource for Our Community. The NACC is 5-star Accredited from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, an honor bestowed on only 1% of Chambers nationwide. Learn more at: www.naperville.net.

More from 630 Naperville

Stay connected in the 630 by watching the best Naperville content featuring engaging people, local places, and great advice from experts.