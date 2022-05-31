Benefits of Volunteerism

Park It host, Sameera Luthman is on location at the Naperville Park Districts’ Knoch Knolls Nature Center. She is joined by Volunteer and Events Manager, Becca Krzyszkowski to discuss the importance of volunteerism and its impact on a vibrant community like Naperville. The duo talks about the many ways that volunteers can benefit communities while enriching their own personal experiences.

Becca Krzyszkowski, Volunteer and Events Manager-Naperville Park District

Volunteer with the Naperville Park District

If you are interested in volunteering with the Naperville Park District visit their Volunteer page to learn more about the numerous opportunities available to area residents.

About the Naperville Park District

Created in 1966, the Naperville Park District is an independent, municipal agency serving the recreation needs of its residents. The District is one of only 1% of park districts across the country to be nationally accredited through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA). The Naperville Park District’s mission is to provide recreation and park experiences that promote healthy lives, healthy minds and a healthy community. The District maintains and operates more than 2,400 acres with 136 parks and provides more than 7,500 recreational classes, teams, events and performances annually. Included within the District’s operations are two championship golf courses, a multitude of playgrounds, trails, athletic courts and sports fields, Fort Hill Activity Center, Knoch Knolls Nature Center, two inline skating and skateboarding facilities, the Millennium Carillon, a paddleboat quarry, historic Centennial Beach, and the beautiful Riverwalk.

