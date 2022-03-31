Behind the Badge: Police Chief Arres

In this Naperville Notables, NCTV17’s Executive Director Liz Spencer sits down with Jason Arres, Police Chief for a one-on-one interview, to investigate the man behind the badge and learn more about what motivates him.

The two discuss his life outside of his high profile police job, and Spencer asks some burning questions, including:

What are his three biggest accomplishments are in life?

What advice he would give to his younger self?

What are his go-to foods?

Naperville Notables Guest

Jason Arres, Police Chief-Naperville Police Department

About Police Chief Arres

Chief of Police Jason Arres began his career at the Naperville Police Department as a patrol officer in 2001. He served as an undercover detective for the Special Enforcement Unit, a detective in the Intelligence Unit, and a member of the Department’s Special Response Team and the ILEAS Region 4 Weapons of Mass Destruction Team. Jason has held the positions of patrol, K-9 and administrative sergeant as well as patrol and professional standards commander. As a deputy chief, he led both the investigations and patrol divisions and oversaw Naperville’s Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) dispatch center. He was sworn in as chief of police for the Naperville Police Department on Nov. 10, 2021.

Chief Arres holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Northern Illinois University and a Master’s Degree in Public Safety Administration from Lewis University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia; the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety’s School of Police Staff and Command; and the International Association of Chiefs of Police Leadership in Police Organizations school.